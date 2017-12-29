Cinema: High expectations of Pitch Perfect musical

PITCH PERFECT 3 (12A)

Pitch Perfect 2 overtook School Of Rock to become the highest grossing musical comedy of all time so expectations are high for the third and concluding chapter in the aca-franchise.

Trish Sie assumes directorial duties for Pitch Perfect 3, which opens after the Barden Bellas have left college and gone their separate ways.

It’s a hard knock life without the unstinting support of the sorority and Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and co desperately miss their fellow musical minxes.

When an opportunity arises for the Bellas to reform in order to take part in an overseas tour with the United Service Organisations (USO), which entertains members of the United States Armed Forces, the limber ladies don’t hesitate.

Beca and Fat Amy trade hugs with the rest of the gang including Chloe (Brittany Snow), Stacie (Alexis Knapp), Jessica (Kelley Jakle), Cynthia-Rose (Ester Dean), Emily (Hailee Steinfeld), Flo (Chrissie Fit) and softly spoken beatboxer Lilly (Hana Mae Lee).

The Bellas are crestfallen to discover that their fellow performers on the tour don’t just sing beautifully, they also play their instruments.

Sardonic commentators John Smith (John Michael Higgins) and Gail Abernathy-McKadden (Elizabeth Banks) unleash a barrage of pitch-slapping putdowns as the Bellas realise they will have to aca-dapt once again to make themselves heard.

Film was released on the 22 December at selected cinemas.