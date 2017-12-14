Cinema: War-torn desert country

The Afghanistan that is most familiar to UK screens is a war-torn desert country, full of soldiers and certainly not a place that would be high on most people’s holiday destination list. After being based in Afghanistan covering news reporting for French radio, director Sonia Kronlund turned her camera on a more surprising subject, the filmmaking of Salim Shaheen.

Shaheen, or as he is otherwise known, The Prince of Nothingwood (opening from Friday,) is the most prolific filmmaker in Afghanistan - a country where film is virtually outlawed in many areas and where cinemas barely exist. Shaheen has made over 100 films in his homeland and manages masterfully to marshal his travelling band of players into all kinds of scenarios. Shooting a film of his life story, Shaheen followed by Kronlund, brings his crew to remote and potentially dangerous regions of the country to re-enact his feats of bravery.

Among his troupe are two fascinating characters. A young woman, in fact the only woman other than Kronlund who has any on-screen time, manages to gently dance and act in brief moments, but must cover her face as it is forbidden for women to dance or act and her father is clearly concerned. This brief glimpse into the life of one woman highlights what is a very difficult situation for women in Afghanistan and somehow this actress has managed to find a way to break out just a little from the expectations and limitations placed upon her. Another of Shaheen’s actors, Qurban Ali, is the most outrageous of the group. Ali’s speciality is playing female roles in a style not dissimilar to that of the pantomime dame we often see at this time of year, and off-screen he is flamboyant with a penchant for cross-dressing. He is often chastised for his behaviour but seems to be slightly protected from the conservatism of society by his acting. However, in this film much is left unknown, as to be overt in her questions would not have garnered Kronlund the level of exposure that she manages to create, and she would, of course, not want to endanger her subjects.

Overall, The Prince of Nothingwood is a tribute to film, the medium that brings together artists and audiences, as the documentary shows just how popular the work of Shaheen is in both Kabul and in more rural areas of the country. Despite his enormous ego and the often-confusing nature of his communications, it is clear that above all, Shaheen really loves film and it is great that Kronlund has been able to bring his story to a wider audience.