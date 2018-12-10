Film Reviews:  Adventure of many hero gifted spider-folks

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG)

Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman's dazzling computer-animated adventure introduces a menagerie of gifted spider-folks, who tick myriad racial, socio-economic and anthropomorphic boxes.

There is a half-black, half-Hispanic teenage hero, a sassy Asian female heroine, a grizzled old school crusader torn from the pages of a noir thriller, two markedly different reflections of Peter Parker ... and a talking pig.Laughs come thick and fast courtesy of a self-referential script that gleefully pokes fun at itself.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse employs a striking visual palette, which honours the comic books (the central character's internal monologue manifests as yellow caption boxes) as it confidently lives up to its billing as "a pretty hardcore origin story".

MORTAL ENGINES (12A)