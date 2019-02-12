Flavour of Japanese arts scene

japan now north

Sheffield is once again hosting a week of activities celebrating the art, culture, literature and film of Japan.

Japan Now North comes for a second year to the city which is home to one of Europe’s leading academic centres for research and teaching on Japan.

It begins on Tuesday with On the Edge, a conversation and book launch with Yu Miri at Site Gallery from 6.30pm to 8pm.

A translation of the author’s novel, Tokyo Ueno Station, is just out from Sheffield-based Tilted Axis Press spanning Japan’s complex postwar history through the figure of Kazu, a labourer from regional Tohoku who finds himself on the edges of the city and of Japanese society in Ueno Park’s homeless villages.

The author will be in conversation with her translator Morgan Giles and Durham University’s Nozomi Uematsu.

On Wednesday at the Millennium Gallery at 5.30pm will be A View of the City with David Peace.

The Yorkshire-born author of The Red Riding Quartet and The Damned United has made Tokyo his home since 1994. In recent years, his writing has shifted to address his new surroundings, with a trilogy of detective novels set in post-war Japan and the recently released Patient X, which explores early 20th century Japanese history.

It will be followed by a session introducing Out of Bounds a specially commissioned exhibition exploring themes of gender and art publishing with participating artists Yurie Nagashima, Risa Tsunegi , Rie Iwatake and Louise Rouse and curator Suzanne Mooney.

The exhibition opens at Bloc Projects, Sylvester Street, at 8pm that evening and continues to March 2.

Louise Rouse will lead a practical workshop, The Feel of the City, on Thursday, February 21, from noon to 2pm.

On Monday, February 25, at the Showroom there is a screening and Q&A with independent documentary filmmaker Hikaru Toda who will talk about her award-winning film Of Love and Law.

This is the Northern offshoot of the Japan Now event which has been running in London for the past four years

The programme has been produced by Dr Kate Taylor-Jones and Dr Mark Pendleton from the university’s School of East Asian Studies