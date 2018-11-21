Mark Labbett ‘talked’ The Chase co-star Anne Hegerty into I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Mark Labbett has said he was responsible for convincing The Chase co-star Anne Hegerty to go on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, the Sheffield United fan, 53, said: "I've got a confession to make, I kind of talked her into it. I feel even more guilty after voting for her on that trial.

READ MORE: This is why fans aren’t very happy about the rearranged date for Mumford and Sons Sheffield gig

"Foolish me, when they said 'mental challenge' I thought, 'Perfect for Anne, throw her in, she's really good under that kind of test conditions.'

"I should have realised, with it being the jungle, it would be more than solving a problem, it would be slime et cetera."