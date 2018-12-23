Sheffield-born actor Dominic West calls for transgender James Bond

Sheffield-born actor Dominic West has said it is time for a transgender James Bond.

Dominic, 49, said Daniel Craig's replacement could be Hannah Graf, the highest ranking transgender soldier in the British Army.

Dominic West. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

He told the Sunday Times magazine: "Maybe a transgender Bond would be cool."

West, who has been linked to the part of the suave spy himself, added: "There's a very cool woman who's the wife of an actor in [his latest film] Colette, who is a captain in the electrical engineers, the highest ranking transgender soldier in the army.

"She's done two tours of Afghanistan.

"She's a beautiful blonde girl who could be Bond, yes."

"That's actually a brilliant idea," said the actor.

"They should have a transgender Bond because there are a lot of transgender people in the army. They'd be ideal because they can do everything."

The next Bond movie - due for release in the UK in October next year - will be Craig's fifth outing as 007.

The film is expected to be his last time playing the spy, having previously starred in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.