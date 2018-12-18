Showroom Cinema:  A proper Christmas film

Christmas, there’s no time like it. This year at the Showroom Cinema we’re getting in the full festive spirit, from the drinks on the shelf to the films on the screen, and we couldn’t be jollier about it!

Snuggle into our seats with a mug of mulled wine and catch a proper Christmas classic like It’s a Wonderful Life.

The film sees Jimmy Stewart’s George Bailey weighed down by life’s responsibilities and contemplating ending it all on Christmas Eve. But before he can, his guardian angel Clarence intervenes, showing him what life would be like in the sleepy, close-knit town of Bedford Falls without his positive influence.

This December also sees another classic character return to cinema screens, with Emily Blunt

taking on the titular role as the practically-perfect nanny who can turn any task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure in Mary Poppins Returns.

The film takes place in Depression-era London, and sees a now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, along with Michael’s three children, visited by Mary Poppins following a personal loss. Through her unique, magical skills - and with the aid of her friend Jack - she helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives.

There’ll also be more magic on our screens with the mesmerising Bolshoi ballet The Nutcracker (broadcast live from Moscow). Or if you’re looking for something with more bite, why not scale the Nakatomi Tower with John McClane in Die Hard (it is a Christmas film!).

Our festive celebrations don’t stop at Christmas either. This New Year's Eve we're screening four fantastic musicals that’ll leave you grinning from ear to ear with joy. Pick your favourite and afterwards, join us in the bar where we’ll be serving ice-cold prosecco and a mouth-watering selection of food, and our resident DJ will keep the good vibes going well into the New Year.

There’s something for everyone - whether you choose to march to the beat of your own drum with The Greatest Showman (Sing-a-long), do the Time Warp in the aisles with The Rocky Horror Picture Show, feel supercalifragilisticexpialidocious with Mary Poppins Returns, or join Catherine Deneuve and the irrepressible Gene Kelly for Jacques Demy’s colourful 1960s classic Les Demoiselles de Rochefort.

Unlike shopping for your distant Uncle, it’s easy to find something everyone will love at The Showroom this Christmas, so join us for festivity, food - and of course - films!

More information and screening times can be found on the Showroom Cinema’s website: www.showroomworkstation.org.uk