Showroom Cinema: Dreams are shattered 

A John Carpenter double-bill; rediscovered and restored classics of Margarethe von Trotta; a film about a construction worker who receives Poland’s first face transplant; and one of the most anticipated films of the year. What do these things have in common? You can catch them at Showroom over the next 7 days!

Friday is the start of the film week and we’re kicking it off in style with a double-bill of John Carpenter classics ‘They Live’ and ‘Escape from New York’, which you can see from 8pm. Both films combine incisive social commentary with B-movie excess, endlessly quotable dialogue and (in the case of ‘They Live’) one of the greatest, and most ridiculous, fight scenes of all time. Also released this week are two exciting satires that explore hypocrisy, capitalism and the politics of identity.

Acclaimed Polish writer-director Małgorzata Szumowska’s ‘Mug’ – a fable of small-town shallowness – follows a heavy metal-loving builder whose dreams of leaving his home town are shattered after an accident at work leaves him with severe injuries and a facial disfigurement. The long-awaited ‘Sorry to Bother You’ is also finally joining us this week. Cassius Green finds himself on the way to the big-time when he develops a magical ability to drive telemarketing sales by adopting his easy-breezy ‘white voice’. His success grabs the attention of the CEO, who draws him into a surreal spiral of no-morals money-making. It is a vivid and vibrant rollercoaster of a film, a bold and endlesslysurprising low-budget hit.

There’s a chance you might not have heard of Margarethe von Trotta, but now is your chance to get familiar with one of the most gifted – but often overlooked – directors to come from the New German Cinema movement. Often hailed as the world’s leading feminist filmmaker, von Trotta has never shied away from topics that resonate with contemporary lives and prompt revolutionary discussions. The power of mass media, historical events, radicalisation and women’s rights pre-#MeToo have all been visible elements in her films since the politically turbulent 1970s. On Sunday 9th , we will be showing ‘Rosa Luxemburg’, a remarkable biopic that explores one of the most fascinating figures in modern European political history. Having fought for women’s rights and to revolutionise the state in early 20th century Poland and Germany, Marxist revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg (1871-1919) formed the famous Spartacist League, later the Communist Party of Germany, before her murder in Berlin aged 47. The film traces Luxemburg’s political and moral development from journalist and author to dissenter from the party line and imprisoned pacifist. Portrayed masterfully by von Trotta regular Barbara Sukowa, Luxemburg’s character comes alive on screen with more depth and complexity than her public image as a militant revolutionary might lead us believe.