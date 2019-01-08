Showroom Cinema: Life changing mistake is focus of Sheffield film

At the Showroom Cinema we always use the period between Christmas and New Year to take stock of what’s really important: all the amazing films we’ve seen throughout the year.

This year we’ve selected five of our favourites - the ones that have made us laugh, cry and everything in between. Celebrated French filmmaker Agnès Varda returned this year with the life-affirming and Oscar nominated documentary Faces Places.

The film sees Varda and visual artist JR embark on a road trip like no other. In JR’s truck - a giant photo-booth on wheels - the pair set about capturing the faces of rural communities in France and flyposting enormous exhibitions on towering walls and landscapes.

In the extraordinary, heartfelt and deeply moving Leave No Trace, a father and his teenage daughter have lived off the grid for years, blissfully undetected by authorities in a vast nature reserve on the edge of Portland,

Oregon. But when a chance encounter blows their cover, a small mistake derails their lives forever.

Also at the top of the pile for us this year was Blackkklansman, the triumphant return of legendary director Spike Lee. The film is the incredible true story of a black police officer who - together with a white colleague - infiltrated the KKK.

We also loved Wes Anderson’s charming stop-motion adventure, Isle of Dogs. The film sees all dogs in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki quarantined on an island after an outbreak of canine flu rips through the city.

Amongst the quarantined animals though is one very special dog, and his owner sets out on an epic adventure to bring him back home.

Rounding up our top five for 2018 is Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. Gerwig’s multi award-winning debut follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson as she hurtles awkwardly towards womanhood.

Desperate to leave her small hometown for the city, and fearful of the “un-special sex” she’s been told awaits her, Lady Bird sins her way through her senior year at a Catholic high school.

The combination of Gerwig’s direction and writing, and Saoirse Ronan’s formidable performance in the title role is electric.

We’re bringing all five films back to the big screen between the 26th and the 30th of December.

So why not come out of hibernation for a couple of hours, snuggle down in our screens and see what cinematic treats 2018 had to offer!

All tickets for the Showroom Cinema’s Best of 2018 films are £3.50. See https://www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/best-of-2018 for more details.