This South Yorkshire teacher hopes he's got what it takes to beat TV's The Chaser

A Rotherham head teacher is waiting for the chance to put his general knowledge to the test in front of millions of people after he passing a series of auditions to appear on the ITV hit quiz show The Chase.

David Simpson, headteacher at Listerdale Junior Academy, has been told to be ready to travel to London for filming after he was placed on a shortlist of contestants waiting to appear on the show.

The Chase, which is hosted by popular funnyman Bradley Walsh and is watched by an audience of up to five million people, sees contestants go head to head with a professional quizzer, known as the Chaser, who tries to deprive them of a cash prize.

Four contestants appear on each episode of the show, having all successfully come through an audition process which David says begins with a phone call months before they are even invited to the studio.

David, who lists his specialist subjects as literature, history and geography, said: “I applied six months before my phone call came and by that time I’d forgotten that I’d applied in the first place.

“They gave me a quiz over the phone and asked me questions about myself, what I’d spend the money on and which of the Chasers I would like to face.

“I think they liked the fact that I was a head teacher and it ended up with them inviting me for a face-to-face audition.”

The audition took place in Sheffield and included answering general knowledge questions and meeting other hopefuls. At the end, David was told that he had been successful and was told to wait for another phone call inviting him to attend the filming itself.

He said: “I like quizzes and I applied after watching the show and had a rush of blood to the head thinking that it was something I might do quite well at.

“I’ve got no idea how I will do if I get asked to appear. It’s an exciting prospect, so I’m really hoping that the phone’s going to ring.”