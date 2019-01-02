This was the best TV moment of 2018...

2018 has been an eventful year, with plenty of extraordinary moments taking place on our TV screens.

But what has been the best?

The best TV moment of 2018...

To crown the winner, ScS asked the nation what TV moments were the most memorable.



Coming in at number one was the Royal Wedding, Harry and Meghan’s that is, not Princess Eugenie’s, with over a quarter (27%) of us voting it the most memorable TV moment of 2018.



After four long-awaited years, football fans came out in full force (and waistcoats) to support England in the World Cup. Although England came fourth after losing to Belgium in the semi-finals, it’s no surprise that three out of top ten TV moments of 2018 are related to the World Cup, with England beating Colombia in a nail-biting round of penalties coming in second (23%), followed by England beating Sweden (18%) and the World Cup final (17%).



The top ten most memorable TV moments of 2018 as voted for by the nation:

1. Royal Wedding - Harry and Meghan

2. World Cup - England beating Colombia in penalties

3. World Cup - England beating Sweden

4. World Cup - Final

5. Doctor Who - Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor

6. Theresa May dancing at a party conference

7. The Bodyguard - Julia Montague dies

8. Saturday Night Takeaway - Dec presents on his own

9. Big Brother - Finishing for good

10. Britain's Got Talent - Manchester terror attack victim sings



Between the sexes, more women voted for the Royal Wedding (34%) than men (19%), and vice versa for the World Cup, with a quarter (25%) of men voting for England’s defeat against Colombia compared to just 16% of women.



Delving into individual regions’ most memorable TV moments, besides the Royal Wedding, the North West (23%) voted for England’s win against Colombia as their winning moment, with Nottingham (30%), Sheffield (29%) and Liverpool (27%), being the cities that picked it as their number one TV moment.



Adam Keys, Executive from ScS commented: “Getting the chance to take a look back at the year makes us realise how much has happened in such a short period of time, including some incredible events that will go down in history. With Harry’s relationships being closely watched for so long and with how much us Brits love a Royal Wedding, it’s no surprise that their fairytale wedding is this year’s most memorable TV moment, whilst football fever hitting the nation was definitely something we will remember for years to come!”



