TV star Denise Welch offers advice to Sheffield theatre company ahead of Yorkshire premiere of Wind in the Willows

When you’re looking for tips on how to play your latest theatre role, the easiest thing to do is to go straight to the top.

So when Danni realised that TV favourite Denise Welch was in town, she went to her for advice on her next acting job. Danni is playing Mrs Otter in Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company’s forthcoming Yorkshire premiere of West End musical The Wind in the Willows. And that’s the part that former Coronation Street star Denise played in the original production.

“It was great to actually meet Denise and talk to her about a part she actually created in that first production,” said Danni.

“It was inspiring to hear her take on the character and how to approach it.”

