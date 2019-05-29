barbershop chronicles, crucible

Where do you go to learn, listen, laugh?

The barbershop, of course. This is as true in Sheffield as it is across the globe and the latest arrival at the Crucible captures that unique place of debate absolutely perfectly.

It is loud, energetic, uncompromising and utterly brilliant.

There are deep social debates weaved through and shaped by music, humour and big personalities.

Barbershop journeys from Johannesburg to Harare, Kampala and Lagos to Accra while always returning to London. The similarities are stark and the threads which pull the audience through the hilarity are very carefully woven.

The set is surprising in it's simplicity, particularly in that it carries you around Africa with just subtle changes in lighting. Perhaps that is not only the power of acting and script but also the accuracy with which both seize their messages.

Maynard Eziashi, Mohammed Mansaray, Anthony Ofoegbu, Jo Servi, David Webber, Michael Balogun, Tobi Bamtefa, Adé Dee Haastrup, Emmanuel Ighodaro, Demmy Ladipo, Rudolphe Mdlongwa, and Elander Moore make up an inspiring cast of wonderful black actors taking a message around the country that is rarely heard. It is so enthralling, I'd happily have gone back to watch again the next night, and the next ...

The very best theatre takes the masses to places they have never been, shares personal stories that impact everyone and educates with a smile. This is it.

Barbershop is at the Crucible until Saturday.

Nancy Fielder