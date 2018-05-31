What’s On: Let dinosaurs and fairies entertain

There’s tons of magical fun on the agenda this half term holiday, with all kinds of fabulously fun family events and activities at venues across the region.

Enjoy unicorn activities at Muddy Puddle Adventures, visit an enchanted fairy forest at the Tropical Butterfly House, or learn circus tricks, at Greentop Community Circus.

City Buzz: Kids Circus

n Visitors to the Tropical Butterfly House, in North Anston, can take a guided tour of the fairy forest, and experience a magical fantasy world of tiny pixie dwellings, dragons and fairy hideaways - running until June 3. Head to the activity centre, where there will be face painting, fairy crafts, and activities and games suitable for all ages, before heading on a free tractor trailer ride. Watch the spectacular free-flying bird and animal display, and take part in amazing animal encounters including meeting Rexy, the friendly T-Rex.

n Muddy Puddle Adventures, Mosborough, will host a unicorn-themed day on June 1, with a full day of outdoor adventures (all unicorn themed) including face painting, arts and crafts, fun games, and refreshments.

n Double Six Youth Club, on Scarsdale Road, Woodseats, will hold a Father Day session on June 1, from 10.15am to 12.30pm, for a special day dedicated to the special mean in your toddler’s life, so bring sads, uncles and grandads along.

n Mini Ravers, on Mulehouse Road, Crookes will host its half term disco on June 1, with pom-poms, bells, lights sticks, soft play, face painting, and plenty of dancing, from 11am to 1pm.

n Head to Crookes Community Cinema, at St Timothy’s Community Hall, on June 3, from 2pm, for a family screening of Early Man.

n Take the family to Firth Park Community Allotment, on Vickers Drive in Sheffield today, for the Big Lunch 2018. The session, running from 1pm, will include face painting, a visit from the animals from Heeley City Farm, a plant sale, and children’s crafts and more. Don’t forget a food donation.

n Families across the region are invited to marvel at the minibeasts this half term, thanks to a Magical Meadow taking root at Meadowhall. Perfect for curious critters aged 4-10 years old, the interactive Magical Meadow event will run until June 3, from 10am to 3pm on weekdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. Showcasing the world from a bug’s eye view, it allows youngsters to learn all about their all-important six-legged friends as well as exploring the environment they live in through immersive role-play.

Using a special pair of antennae, families can ‘shrink’ to the size of an insect before entering the magical garden to explore all its bright and blooming glory. Free workshops are available every 20 minutes, and visitors are encouraged to register for the event in advance at meadowhall.co.uk/meadowpr

n Spend some fun and healthy time with your little ones by taking them to a kids yoga session at Yoga At The Reach off Ecclesall Road. The session, which runs on June 5, from 4.45pm to 5.30pm, aims to teach little yogis in a creative, non-competitive way, which encourages them to make self discovery but also benefit from learning to work in teams. This is a great way to encourage little people to have fun and be active, whilst enjoying some calm and stillness, with moves to promote increased activity, nurture flexibility and freedom of mind and movement

n Code Club runs at Ecclesfield Library, each Monday at 3.30pm, and aims to provide opportunities for children aged 9-13 to develop coding skills through free after-school clubs. The course will be running for 12 weeks and booking is recommended.

n Kids Circus Session are on offer at Greentop Community Circus today, from 9.30am-4pm, with a full day of aerial, acrobalance and circus skills for 8-16 year olds, including fun warm ups, warm downs and games.

n Yorkshire Cosplay Con is coming to Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena this Saturday and Sunday, giving visitors the chance to meet the famous stars of TV shows and movies, and enjoy live stage performances, workshops, card and video gaming events, and roleplay games. The huge, family-friendly convention will see people from all across the region dress in fancy dress, wearing every from professional to handcrafted costumes. Yorkshire Cosplay Con prides itself on being the ultimate family day out, so take the kids along for free face painting and balloon modeling, with characters from your favourite popular culture niches coming to life around you, and amazing photo opportunities with props and vehicles from your favourite shows. From 10am to 6pm both days.

n Have a go at ‘Bubble Football,’ ‘Archery Tag,’ and more at Endcliffe Park this Saturday, and every Saturday throughout June, with three hours of free children’s sports activities, running from 11am-2pm. Children can test their aim and co-ordination with lots of team games, hosted by Kings Camps of Nether Edge.

n Sheffield’s Norfolk Heritage Park has beene taken over by prehistoric predators, with more than 30 lifelike animatronic dinosaurs – including an 18m high, roaring T-Rex and a 16m long Diplodocus – on show, for audiences of all ages at the family-friendly event, which runs until June 10. Kids can also try their hand at digging for dinosaur bones in an excavation area. Remember to take your camera along!