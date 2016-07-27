Sheffield Telegraph
Fierce debate among Sheffield Star readers over police chief's idea to legalise cannabis
News
Sheffield shopkeepers calls for shoplifters to be 'publicly shamed in street'
News
Developers wait in the wings to take on Heart of the City II flats in Sheffield
Politics
Beast 2.0: More snow forecast as temperatures to plummet in Yorkshire
Environment
Ofsted inspector hails Sheffield nursery as 'outstanding'
News
Campaign launched in secondary schools to cut high intake of sugary drinks in Sheffield
News
Eight Yorkshire sportswomen who set the bar high
Sport
7 ideal jobs on offer in Sheffield if you want to work in beauty
Business
Uber granted new five-year licence in Sheffield
News
This man is the Mr Dependable of Sheffield Steelers
Opinion
Sheffield Steelers await news on Daddy Jamtin's return
Sport
Eight Yorkshire sportswomen who set the bar high
Sport
Sheffield Eagles set to unveil new player
Rugby League
Boxing: Sheffield champion Liam Cameron in hot weather camp aiming to build on his success
Boxing
Quite a hit in Sheffield - Billy Joe Saunders wins over new fans
Boxing
RUMOUR MILL: Arsenal target Juve chief to succeed Wenger
Football
RUMOUR MILL: Europe’s big spenders plan summer swoop for Chelsea ace
Football
WHAT’S ON: Sham-rock the night away this St Patrick’s Day!
Music
Do you remember these 6 iconic 1980s hairstyles?
Lifestyle
EATING OUT: Is this the best seafood in Sheffield?
Eating Out
Do you remember these 6 iconic 1980s hairstyles?
Lifestyle
EATING OUT: Is this the best seafood in Sheffield?
Eating Out
Star Interview: Publishing's male-dominated world is soundly challenged in Sheffield
News