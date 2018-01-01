News
News
Headlines
Championship clubs express ‘grave concern’ over EFL broadcasting rights deal with Sky
‘Criminal masterminds’ warned to expect police visit after using photo ID to trade in stolen container at Doncaster scrapyard
Start your countdown to Christmas with our quirky advent calendar picks
Feature: ‘Crisis’ on the buses
What next for Meadowhall’s £300 million ‘Leisure Hall’ plan?
Government tells Sheffield City Region leaders to ‘get on’ with devolution in South Yorkshire
Serious crash on Dronfield Bypass near Sheffield
Major building plans as new trust bids to transform former Balby Carr School as Astrea Academy Woodfield
Man who drove wrong way down Sheffield city centre road jailed
Sheffield bus services to be diverted due to roadworks
Transport
Sheffield bus services to be diverted due to roadworks
Driver's lucky escape after car crashes through fence in wet and icy conditions on Woodhead Pass
Sheffield rail misery: no end in sight to disruption caused by leaves on the line
Major Sheffield road to be closed for roadworks
Major Sheffield road to be CLOSED while roadworks carried out
Crime
‘Criminal masterminds’ warned to expect police visit after using photo ID to trade in stolen container at Doncaster scrapyard
Serious crash on Dronfield Bypass near Sheffield
Man who drove wrong way down Sheffield city centre road jailed
Recorder of Sheffield tells ‘vigilante’ paedophile hunters to ‘leave it to the professionals’
Education
Major building plans as new trust bids to transform former Balby Carr School as Astrea Academy Woodfield
MP attacks Government teacher pay plans amid school funding crisis in Sheffield
Author and illustrator visit Sheffield school after hearing of funding plight
The £26 million Sheffield schemes giving society a healthy future
Sheffield Telegraph launches schools mental health charter
Business
Feature: ‘Crisis’ on the buses
What next for Meadowhall’s £300 million ‘Leisure Hall’ plan?
Sheffield bus services to be diverted due to roadworks
Driver's lucky escape after car crashes through fence in wet and icy conditions on Woodhead Pass
Politics
Government tells Sheffield City Region leaders to ‘get on’ with devolution in South Yorkshire
Residents demand action over needles dumped by drug addicts
Community cohesion: Young people key to reducing tensions in Sheffield
Community cohesion: International events are worrying Sheffield people, says council
Community cohesion: Stop the “siege mentality” in Sheffield communities, warn council chiefs
Environment
Yorkshire parks revealed as crucial to community spirit and wellbeing
Memorial trees in Sheffield saved from the axe
Sheffield Design Awards: Refurbished cutlery forge leads winners
How much-loved Grindleford Station Café has survived for 45 years
Health
Row breaks out over lack of bus services to proposed Sheffield GP surgery
New ECG machine at Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital thanks to family’s generosity
Donate blood before Christmas and you could save three lives in Sheffield
The £26 million Sheffield schemes giving society a healthy future
‘This will make a huge difference to patients’ say family of seven year old who died of hereditary heart condition
