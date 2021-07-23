Pete McKee with some of the specially-designed soup tins that the first 500 members of the public received in return for donations to a pop-up food bank on Division Street in Sheffield in June 2018

The catalogue for The Archives online sale runs to 90 items that Pete decided to sell when an inventory of his 15-year collection showed that he had too many versions of some of the duplicates of everything that is kept in the McKee gallery collection.

They go on sale online only at 10am on the 27th on Pete’s website, www.petemckee.com. Nothing can be reserved in advance.

The catalogue itself, now available on the website, is a fascinating read, giving the stories behind the items on sale.

Signed, numbered and titled artist’s proof screen prints on offer include The Beatles Get a Haircut from his 2011 show Great Moments in Popular Music, imagining their transformation from Teddy Boy rockers to mop top pop stars at the barber’s.

A Groove Armada print, showing a teenage fan’s bedroom with their posters on the walls, was created for an Albert Hall concert last March that was cancelled.

Half the proceeds of posters designed for Teenage Cancer Trust shows go to the charity, including one signed by the electronic dance music duo, Andy Cato and Tom Findlay. Pete has a long association with the charity.

Two designed for Stereophonics gigs for the charity are signed by lead singer Kelly Jones and a Who one has Roger Daltrey’s signature.

Several unsigned music posters were created for bands such as Nile Rodgers and Chic, New Order and Oasis. One print, Legends in their Lunchtime, depicts Sheffield music stars Alex Turner, Jarvis Cocker, Tony Christie, Phil Oakey and Richard Hawley sitting around a pub table.

Other subjects include children playing, the Hole in the Road fish tank, a dog eyeing up some pork scratchings on a pub table, young lovers and all the subjects of everyday life that Pete captures so well.

Collectable figures on sale depict This is England stars and Frank the big-eyed whippet, there are limited-edition books of Pete’s exhibitions and even a decorated soup tin from the show This Class Works, originally given in return for donations to a pop-up food bank.