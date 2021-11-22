Five of the best independent book shops in Sheffield

La Biblioteka is an independent bookshop in Sheffield’s city.

Luckily Sheffield has a good selection to choose from.

Browse your way through new and used books at one of these five local independent bookshops, treat yourself to a good read or maybe a Christmas gift for a loved one.

La Biblioteka, Kommune, Angel Street. A really cool independent bookshop with a great selection of books and magazines.

Porter Book Shop.

Porter Book Shop, Sharrow Vale Road. Packed floor to ceiling with books, vintage books and maps.

Rhyme & Reason, Ecclesall Road. Small but full of books, lovely atmosphere and staff are very knowledgeable.

Oxfam Bookshop, Glossop Road. They sell a great range of donated books, fiction and non-fiction, plus Sheffield history books.

Next Chapter Books, Rustlings Road. A range of quality second-hand books as well as new books by local writers.

Rhyme & Reason book shop.

Oxfam Bookshop, Glossop Road.