Five of the best independent book shops in Sheffield
There’s nothing better than a browse in an independent bookshop.
Luckily Sheffield has a good selection to choose from.
Browse your way through new and used books at one of these five local independent bookshops, treat yourself to a good read or maybe a Christmas gift for a loved one.
La Biblioteka, Kommune, Angel Street. A really cool independent bookshop with a great selection of books and magazines.
Porter Book Shop, Sharrow Vale Road. Packed floor to ceiling with books, vintage books and maps.
Rhyme & Reason, Ecclesall Road. Small but full of books, lovely atmosphere and staff are very knowledgeable.
Oxfam Bookshop, Glossop Road. They sell a great range of donated books, fiction and non-fiction, plus Sheffield history books.
Next Chapter Books, Rustlings Road. A range of quality second-hand books as well as new books by local writers.