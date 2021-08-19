Open air cinema comes to Sheffield hotel to celebrate end of summer - win a VIP ticket package

The Village Screen has worked to continue delivering events, keeping spirits high and customers safe, with their programme of outdoor cinema experiences during the past 18 months.

Drive through events have been held across the area, and a cave cinema experience was hosted at Peak Cavern.

Their next event takes place in the grounds of one of Sheffield’s most prestige venues, Kenwood Hall Hotel in Nether Edge over the first weekend in September.

A Village Screen event

Over the first weekend of September, film goers will be able to choose from three cult classics – chosen to cater for everyone.

Starting off the run at Kenwood Hall, on Thursday September 2, is The Grand Budapest Hotel - the Wes Anderson favourite. Watching this with the backdrop of Sheffield’s very own stunning hotel will be incredible. Friday September 3 will be fans’ chance to see Moulin Rouge! in what is the film’s twentieth year.

The last evening, Saturday September 4, will see family favourite, Jurassic Park, screened to the audience.

Kenwood Hall Hotel is one of Sheffield’s beautiful boutique hotels.

The open air cinema will be taking place in the hotel’s grounds, surrounded by trees, making the experience unique. Add to this the opportunity to hire vintage style deckchairs and you really can enjoy the outdoors and late summer evenings in style.

Prior to the film, guests can enjoy a local band, as well as being able to purchase food from a number of local Sheffield street food legends. Confirmed traders so far are Pimlico Pizzas and The Bhaji Shop.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be booked at www.thevillagescreen.com/whats-on.

Village Screen has teamed up with the Sheffield Telegraph to offer two lucky winners two tickets to a screening of the winner’s choice, two deckchairs and a round of drinks, plus popcorn.

To enter, find our competition post on @shftelegraph on Instagram and share it, tagging @thevillagescreen.

A winner will be chosen at random.