Sheffield's popular beer and cider festival returns this week with its 45th anniversary edition

The 42nd Steel City Beer and Cider Festival starts today at Kelham Island Museum. Pictured is Andy Stephens. Picture: Chris Etchells

The event will feature over 250 craft beers on cask and KeyKeg, 50 real ciders and perries, street food vendors, traditional pub games, live music and more.

The festival is laid out over a number of different areas – the Victorian courtyard, Millowners Arms traditional pub, Upper Hall, Marquee and Brearley Room.

The festival is organised by CAMRA Sheffield & District who are proud to bring the sapphire anniversary beer and cider festival, organised and staffed by volunteers who just want to share their love of good beer and cider.

Hot and cold food will be available from stalls throughout the festival.

This year there are pies, burgers, pizzas, Mexican, bratwurst, chocolate and beer snacks to choose from.

A number of stalls will also be offering vegetarian and vegan options.

Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult, leave before 8pm, and not approach the bars. Soft drinks are available free of charge.

Prices start from £7, prices include entry, your commemorative glass (worth £2) and £5 of drinks tokens.