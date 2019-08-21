80 jobs on way as Sheffield marketing firm signs deal for new site

Ant Marketing chief executive and founder Anthony Hinchliffe.

Ant Marketing has taken a lease on the former Mike Brewer Motors showroom on Bramall Lane. Staff there will be dedicated to one major retailer.

Chief executive and founder Anthony Hinchliffe said: “We are delighted to have secured this impressive property on Bramall Lane, allowing us to expand our base in Sheffield. We wanted a well located, quality building, and I think it’s safe to say we found that with this property.

“We are looking forward to the future at our new site.”

It will be Ant Marketing’s third base in Sheffield and push up staff numbers to 430. The firm’s other sites are at Victoria Quays and head office on St Mary’s Gate.

The new base is a glass-fronted showroom with first floor office a mile east of the city centre. The company has signed a six-year lease, with the option to purchase.

Sheffield-based EVOGO Ltd acted as vendor.

CEO Jere mey Levine said: “We’re not surprised that this high-quality, unique opportunity was snapped up by Ant Marketing – the property will serve as a great HQ for the company, ideally positioned in the heart of Sheffield.”

Ed Norris, partner at agents CPP, said: “This former car showroom was a great fit for Ant Marketing, and it’s always great to see companies staying in Sheffield when faced with the opportunity to move.”

Mr Hinchliffe was born and raised in Gleadless. He worked in sales jobs for the Financial Times and Stock Exchange before redundancy led him to set up in business. He started at home but soon moved to 13 Fargate after striking a deal with Liberty Life to occupy unused space.