CEREMONY: Small Business Awards finalists share their excitement

The judges. Front: Joan Binns, Rob Hollingworth and Haroldine Lockwood. Back: Mazher Iqbal, Sam Newton, Jack Stratten, Philip Watkinson and Rob Cooke.

Some 37 firms in 10 categories have a chance of glory at the ceremony on Wednesday July 17 at Virgin Money Lounge in the city centre.

The Star’s managing editor Rob Hollingworth said: “We are looking forward to a great awards night. We will hear stories of innovation and hard work. The finalists inspired us and we’ll be delighted to give them the recognition they richly deserve.”

On Twitter, @HarveyMortonIT said: “I’m delighted to share that I’m a finalist in the Corporate Social Responsibly Category. My charity work and volunteering got me this!”

@Carly_Scala, of PR firm Scala, said: “We are delighted to announce we have been shortlisted in the category of ‘Professional Services Award’.

@IN_PART tweeted: “Excited to have been shortlisted as a finalist in the Technology category.”

@Stream7Live: “Great News! We are finalists in the technology category! #EventBroadcasting #S7Adventures.”

@plattsnisbett, last year’s people development and training winner, said: “Our company was delighted to win. Good luck to this year's nominees!”

And Rebecca Fielding of Gradconsult, winner of the professional services award last year, said on LinkedIn: “Fabulous event last year! Delighted to see them again and wishing the finalists the very best of luck.”

The Shortlist

New Business: Actus Risk Management, Blend Kitchen, Small Stuff UK

The Happiness Bootcamp. Social Responsibility: Harvey Morton Digital

Sheffield Soup, Ticket Bank. Customer Service: KAT Communications, Nelly Naylor Photography, Resolve IT, Small Stuff UK. Manufacturing/Construction: Bullion Chocolate, Cobra Sport, ​TDR Transmission. Innovation: Pura Panela, Small Stuff UK, Sport:80, The Sales Mindset Coach. People Development & Training: Blend Kitchen,

British Silverware, EGRESS. Technology: IN-PART, Peek & Poke, Performance Engineered Solutions, Stream7. Business Personality/Entrepreneur: Chris Hanson – Blend Kitchen, James Creed – Printed by Us, Max Scotford – Bullion Chocolate, Nelly Naylor – Nelly Naylor Photography. Professional Services: Forde Recruitment

Resolve IT, Scala, The Expo People. Family Business: Moss Valley Fine Meats, Olive Grove Sandwich Bar, KAT Communications, Ali Gibson Support.

THE SPONSORS

Shorts Chartered Accountants, for ambitious businesses and individuals.

Corporate and commercial law firm Lupton Fawcett.

Utilities company XLN for Business, which serves small firms.

Heat treatment specialists Summitglow.

Business Sheffield, the city council’s business support arm.