CITY GROWTH: Sheffield 'rail-tech' firm on track for 50 jobs

Business engagement director Lucy Pryor, operations manager Cherry Limb and James Fox, co-founder and commercial director at 3Squared.

3Squared is moving floors within Fountain Precinct in Sheffield city centre.

Boss of the 51-strong firm, James Fox, said: “The way we are growing we will need all that space.”

The company, which specialises in software for the rail industry, has hired 14 this year, doubled turnover in the last two and needs three more people by the end of 2019.

It is riding high after this year landing deals with tram builder Stadler and rolling stock and maintenance firm Bombardier and a “big” five-year deal with freight company Freightliner in 2018.

Bosses say an even bigger deal is in the pipeline.

3Squared helps firm digitise paper-based processes and track staff competency, qualifications and movements, called rostering.

Mr Fox added: “We have been here seven years and we are now signing a 10-year lease downstairs. It’s a really exciting time and a big milestone for the team. It’s a great to be staying in the heart of Sheffield.”

The firm offers “more than just money” to staff who benefit from medical cover, flexible working and a training budget, according to operations manager Cherry Limb.

The city centre location is also good for those who walk, cycle or take public transport to work.

She added: “It’s a very well-paid industry. Our margins are much lower than they could be because our wage bills are so high. But the level of expectation from employees has changed massively around flexible working. People want to work when they are at their best.”

The company is interviewing for two junior software developers. It expects to have more difficulty finding a ‘mid-weight’ developer, with two-to-six years experience, which are in short supply in Sheffield.

Ms Limb added: “We are trying to grow from the bottom up and have a long term strategy.”