Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid opens new menswear department in Atkinsons

Magid Magid has unveiled a new menswear department at Atkinsons – one of his final duties as Lord Mayor of the city, as his tenure ends next month.

The flamboyant mayor, known for his straight talking and eye-catching outfits, opened the new department at the store on The Moor.

Atkinsons is looking to broaden its appeal and attract younger shoppers through a 'Magid makeover'.

Manager David Cartwright said: “Atkinsons boasts an enviable and loyal customer base, but we're well aware we need to attract new audiences.

“High street retail is facing massive challenges in 2019 but our independence and long history means we’re far more adept to dealing with change than many.”

The new department features clothing brands such as SuperDry, Joules, Only & Sons and Jack Jones.

Mr Cartwright added: “We couldn’t think of a better person to unveil our new-look menswear department than Councillor Magid Magid.

“He has introduced the office of Lord Mayor to younger audiences and we’re honoured that such an influential figure will play such a big part in a historic day for Atkinsons.”