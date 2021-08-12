Seven reasons to shop in Banner Cross - and why we should all support our Sheffield independents

Ecclesall Road in the Banner Cross district of Sheffield Picture Dean Atkins

It was surprising to hear that some shops in the suburb are struggling with low footfall.

As well as having an array of retailers, new openings such as the new Marmadukes cafe and Wildcard bar and restaurant, are proving popular.

But it seems that people are more willing to leave the house for a drink than to shop – which was also the feedback we heard when reporting on how Sheffield city centre’s footfall had risen recently.

Nasar Raoof, who owns the post office at Banner Cross, says that people need to use it, or they could lose it in the future.

He also called for other support measures.

“Support with business rates would mean that business would save that little bit more money.

"Business rates for the post office is about £2,800 a year, which is about one month’s income at the moment. We pay about £2,000 in wages a month.

“Sometimes after I have paid staff wages and other expenses I can’t take home a wage.”

Post offices were a lifeline in lockdown, of course. Posting presents and cards to family and friends could only be done there and usually involved a long queue.

Many, and Banner Cross is one of them, diversified to sell more vital goods and products. I bought my daughter’s first birthday decorations in January from that very post office, relieved to find some for sale locally rather than having to order balloons from Amazon.