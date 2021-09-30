Sheffield business is one of 100 nationally chosen to star in campaign

Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to shop local, and last year over £1billion was spent on the day.

Helen Moyes is a textile and mixed media artist and tutor, based in Sheffield, who helps individuals and groups achieve their stitching, crafting, and well-being goals through tailored workshops, talks, coaching, and creative kits.During the last 18 months Helen has responded to the challenge of Covid-19 by learning to deliver workshops online, as well as expanding her range of kits for creativity at home.

Helen Moyes Designs was selected to be part of the campaign’s Small Biz 100 line-up, which showcases inspiring, independent businesses from across the country.

Helen said: “It’s a privilege to be part of the wonderful Small Biz 100 line-up. I’m excited about playing my part to showcase the value of small businesses, to the owners, their customers and the UK economy, and how we have faced the many challenges of the past 18 months.”

Helen owns a design business and will open her studio on December 4th for browsing and demonstrations.

Helen Moyes Designs, based in Ecclesall, will be highlighted on social media on Sunday November 21 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK. During that weekend Helen is leading workshops at the regions Knitting and Stitching Show in Harrogate.

Small Business Saturday UK will take place on December 4 , following record-breaking success last year, which saw an estimated £1.1 billion spent with small businesses on the day itself.

The Helen Moyes Designs studio will be open on the day for browsing cards, gifts and accessories, as well as demonstrations and even the chance to have a go at creating yourself.

Michelle Ovens CBE, d irector of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Throughout the crisis we have been reminded of the special role that small firms play in local areas, looking after their customers, communities and the planet.

Helen with some of her design work.

"We are excited to be kicking off this year’s campaign to show our thanks to amazing small businesses like Helen Moyes Designs.