Sheffield event to demystify AI for business

Four speakers will explain where data science is up to and what businesses can use today.

They are: Dr Caroline Chibelushi, knowledge transfer manager for AI at Innovate UK, Sue Daley, associate director, technology and innovation at TechUK, Ben O’Brien, MD of Jaywing AI and Sherin Mathew, founder of AI Tech North and AI lead at IBM.

‘AI Frenzy’ is being run by, Tim Latham, founder of Datatrainer, with Barclays’ Kollider incubator and Barclays Eagle Lab and AI Frenzy teams.

It is at Kollider, Castle House, Castle Street at 5.30pm on Thursday September 5.

Contact matthew.bowler2@barclayscorp.com to attend.

Datatrainer is a Sheffield business that promotes the huge potential benefits of artificial intelligence.

It is based in the newly refurbished Coop building at the Barclays Eagle Lab incubator at Kollider in the city centre.

It aims to demystify the complex world of data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence and find real world solutions to solve specific problems and find improved insights and efficiencies.