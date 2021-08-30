Sheffield food trader hailed as the best across the whole of the north

British Street Food awards semi-final in Leeds.

Pellizco, which is a Mexican food vendor based at the Cutlery Works food hall in Kelham Island, beat hot competition in the awards’ Leeds semi final to become British Street Food northern champion 2021.

Founder and chef Daniel Pinch said: “Street food is so much more than just a few vans at a big event that keep people fed, it has turned into its own culture, expanding into being the focus of their own events, popping up at pubs, breweries and pretty much anywhere with a car park.

“Having competed in the British Street Food Awards last year, I feel it gave us a confidence boost, knowing we could hold our own with the best in the country.

Danny's residency at Dyson Place, off Sharrowvale Road, has just been extended to the end of the year.

“It definitely gave us a talking point too, people would come up and congratulate us after and I believe it made people want to try our food.”

Nationally, there has been a rise in the number of street food businesses since 2019, with many launching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pellizco started life as a pop up at Dyson Place in Sharrowvale.

Daniel added: “We digitised our business in order to make taking payments faster, easier, more accessible with the benefits of no cash handling, streamlined ordering and payments.

British Street Food awards semi-final in Leeds.

"We chose to use SumUp because of its reliable service and competitive commission rates.

"We have seen a shift from maybe 80 per cent cash to 80 per cent card payments; people love the ease of it, a lot of people have smart watches now so don’t even have to go into their pockets."

Pellizco is also a wedding caterer and has become known for its tacos and vegetarian fare.

The national winners of the British Street Food Awards will be crowned this coming weekend in Hull, and awarded their prize money, following the southern final.

Richard Johnson, founder of the British Street Food Awards, said: “Running live food events in the present climate is no small feat.”

This is the latest plaudit to be bestowed on Sheffield’s food scene.