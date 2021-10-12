Sheffield supermarket runs on renewable energy after £600,000 refurbishment

Co-op on Brooklands Avenue, Fulwood, now runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and supports 19 local jobs.

It has an increased range and choice of produce including free-from and vegan products, Fairtrade, food-to-go and everyday essentials.

The store also includes Amazon lockers, and John Lewis Click & Collect.

The reopening of Fulwood CO-OP, Sheffield. Manager Rebecca de Torre.

Sheffield causes currently being supported by the Co-op membership scheme include The Hidden Gem Café (Work Ltd), Fulwood Old Chapel and The Delphi Trust.

Rebecca De Torre, Co-op store manager, said: “Our store is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life and we are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new into the store now that we have concluded the improvements and programme of works.”

The reopening of Fulwood CO-OP, Sheffield. New, fresh and increased range of fruit and Veg

The reopening of Fulwood CO-OP, Sheffield. Manager Rebecca de Torre with members of her staff.