Sheffield's property links with London celebrated at Parliament

David Ainsworth, said: “Our collaboration has been hugely rewarding, and as well as forging genuine friendships we have learned a lot from each other.

“We highly value our partnership with the Sheffield Property Association, which we are confident it will continue to grow stronger.”

The event on the terrace at the House of Commons was co-hosted by the S-PA and London Property Alliance - the City and Westminster property associations.

Sheffield MP Clive Betts and property consultant Liz Peace CBE, chair of board of trustees, Centre for London, gave speeches on the importance of city regions working together for mutual economic growth.

The S-PA’s involvement is a mark of just how far it has come in the two years since it was set up to raise the city’s profile.

Chair Martin McKervey told the meeting that Sheffield had “momentum and confidence” and was committed to building relationships outside the city.

He added: “It is a privilege for Sheffield to be in our capital this evening. Marketing and profiling our great city in London, and indeed internationally, is absolutely fundamental if we are to attract the investment and the patient capital we need to grow our economy for the benefit of everyone in our city and to address the North-South divide.

“We hugely value, respect and cherish the relationship that exists between the S-PA and the London Property Alliance. We do not take the relationship for granted, it is a positive force for good.

“Everyone in the room is famous due to the headlines in The Star newspaper this morning - ‘London Calling’.

“This is just a great headline and very important for our city. Furthermore Sheffield has been shortlisted for the award of European City of the Year 2020 by the Academy of Urbanism, the S-PA is working with other bodies in Sheffield to prepare our submission. We are entering to win.”

