Shortlisted firms shoot for glory

.

Representatives from our five sponsors attended a judging session at The Star’s headquarters - and knuckled down until the job was done. Now, 37 firms in 10 categories go forward for a chance of glory at this year’s ceremony on Wednesday July 17 at Virgin Money Lounge in the city centre.

The paper established the contest to celebrate Sheffield’s unsung economic heroes. The contenders are drawn from the hundreds of firms we write about each year and those who put themselves forward after the inaugural awards in 2018.

Back: Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sam Newton, Jack Stratten and Rob Cooke. Front: Joan Binns, Rob Hollingworth and Philip Watkinson.

The Star managing editor Rob Hollingworth said: “The judges had obviously done their research and were really thorough. They were impressed by the variety of entries and the quality of our small businesses. The shortlisted companies fully deserve the spotlight.”

New Business

Actus Risk Management Services Ltd

Blend Kitchen

Small Stuff UK

The Happiness Bootcamp

Social Responsibility

Harvey Morton Digital

Sheffield Soup

Ticket Bank

Customer Service

KAT Communications Ltd

Nelly Naylor Photography

Resolve

Small Stuff UK

Manufacturing/Construction

Bullion Chocolate

Cobra Sport

​TDR Transmission

Innovation

Pura Panela

Small Stuff UK

Sport:80

The Sales Mindset Coach

People Development & Training

Blend Kitchen

British Silverware

EGRESS

Technology

IN-PART

Peek & Poke

Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) Ltd

Stream7

Business Personality/Entrepreneur

Chris Hanson – Blend Kitchen

James Creed – Printed by Us

Max Scotford – Bullion Chocolate

Nelly Naylor – Nelly Naylor Photography

Professional Services Award

Forde Recruitment

Resolve

Scala

The Expo People Ltd

Family Business

Moss Valley Fine Meats

Olive Grove Sandwich Bar

KAT Communications Ltd