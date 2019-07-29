Pooches needed by The Sheffield College for free pampering

Diane Golby demonstrates her dog grooming skills on Percy, a Toy Poodle

Dog owners who want their pet pooches to benefit from free grooming are being asked to get in touch with The Sheffield College.

Animal care students at the College are in need of some more dogs to work with so that they develop the skills to go into the industry.

During their dog grooming course, students learn about the styling and finishing of dogs using various trimming methods, bathing, drying, grooming, and health and wellbeing, as well as emergency first aid.

Curriculum leader Animal Care and Management, The Sheffield College, Claire Barber, said: “Our dog grooming students benefit from working with a wide range of breeds so that they can practice a variety of techniques and get the skills to go further in their careers. We need different breeds, including short haired terriers as well as long haired dogs, and so we are asking dog owners to book their pets with us for a top salon experience.”

Students need to train with West Highland Terriers, border terriers, Shih Tzus, Lhasa Apsos, Cavapoos, Schnauzers, Cocker Spaniels, Springer Spaniels, Toy and Miniature Poodles, short legged terriers and Scottish Terriers and more. To find out how to register your dog email info@sheffcol.ac.uk.

All other breeds, including mixed breeds, are also welcome for students who are completing the Level 2 programme. For more information, and to register your interest, please email info@sheffcol.ac.uk.

The College is investing in new animal care facilities at its Hillsborough campus on Livesey Street including industry standard and specialist equipment such as electronic grooming tables and finishing dryers.

Animal care courses, including dog grooming, are moving to Hillsborough campus from the College’s City campus for September 2019.

The dog grooming course attracts a wide range of learners who are either progressing within the industry or wanting to change careers. They include Diane Golby who runs her own business, Rhinegold Dog Grooming, and is completing the Level 3 qualification.

Diane said: “I’ve always loved animals, and really enjoy working with dogs. I find dog grooming really relaxing. I think it’s become more popular because owners realise that dogs need the personal touch, they are like their babies.”

She added: “I’ve really enjoyed the course particularly learning about dog breeds, their coat types, the different clipping techniques, and gaining more knowledge about dog behaviour and health.”