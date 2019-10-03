Sheffield school wins two prestgious awards

Pupils and staff at Athelstan Primary School are celebrating after receiving two prestigious awards. The school, on Richmond Park Way, has been given the Artsmark award and also the Quality Lead award.

Artsmark is Arts Council England’s award for schools and education settings that champion cultural education. It celebrates settings that embrace the arts across the curriculum, bringing them to life for children and young people.

The Quality Lead award has been developed by leading education charity Achievement for All, (AfA), and recognises the work being done by the school to improve progress in reading, writing and maths for all pupils.

Headteacher Deb Halliday said: “Team Athelstan is absolutely delighted to achieve the Quality Lead status. We are passionate about inclusion and are committed to every child in our care achieving the best that they can.

“Team Athelstan will continue to embrace the AfA framework and we look forward to building on our achievements in the future.”

Teacher Louise Taylor added: “We’re also extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Silver Award. We are committed to delivering a high quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.”

At Athelstan Primary School, the aim is to ensure that every child thrives at school.