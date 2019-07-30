Campaign to combat loneliness in Sheffield

The ‘Together’ initiative has been launched in partnership with Student.com, Sheffcare and Student Roost to provide an opportunity for local students and care home residents to create long-lasting friendships.

The initiative has been launched as a direct response to research statistics showing that both students and the older generation in local communities are at risk of the negative impact of loneliness on mental health and wellbeing.

Research conducted by Student.com showed that 70% of students have felt lonely whilst studying at university. In comparison, according to Age UK, more than 1.7 million older people say they go for over a month without speaking to a friend, neighbour or family member.

Dan Baker, General Manager, EMEA at Student.com said: “We feel privileged to play a part - alongside our partners - in enriching the university experience for students through this initiative.”