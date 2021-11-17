A doctor prepares a coronavirus vaccine. Sheffield has been hit by supply problems of the coronavirus and 'flu vaccines

Details of the shortage emerged at the Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group board of governors meeting for November when concerns were raised of problems getting hold of the vaccine, which is currently being used across the city to provide booster jabs.

Former Sheffield teacher and Public Health consultant, Chris Nield, a lay member of the governors, asked if the city was still struggling to get hold of flu vaccine.

Sheffield’s chief nurse Alun Windle said: “There are some supply issues with both flu and Covid vaccine currently, particularly over the next few weeks.

“We’re working with primary care currently on both vaccines and supply seeking opportunities to maximise the flow into the city currently we’re working on a South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw footprint to ensure that we get as much as we need, but obviously working with primary care just to alert them that there is a reduction in flow anticipated.”

The shortage comes as the Government has extended the offer of booster jabs to adults aged 50 and older, and those in at-risk groups, to include all adults aged 40 to 49, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the concept of what constitutes “full vaccination” will need to be adjusted.

The third jab is given six months or more after the second dose.

NHS FIgures for Sheffield show that 411,927 in the city have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with a total of 376,029 having received their second dose.