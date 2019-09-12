Friends to run Sheffield 10k in memory of ‘cherished’ Carmen

Carmen Woodcock, who passed away in April. Carmen, who ran Bigfoot Digital with her husband Mark, had suffered with sarcoidosis, a disease involving abnormal collections of inflammatory cells that form lumps known as granulomas.

The disease usually begins in the lungs, skin, or lymph nodes. Less commonly affected are the eyes, liver, heart, and brain. Any organ, however, can be affected

Friend and colleague Emily Cocker said: “After suffering for many years with Sarcoidosis, an unknown illness to many, Carmen contracted pneumonia which led to a long stay in hospital where she was for the most part fully sedated.

“On surviving this, Carmen was making a slow and steady recovery at home surrounded by her loving husband, Mark, her two young children Evie and Anya, and also each of their devoted parents.

“Suddenly and tragically, a matter of weeks after being discharged from hospital and ready to make a return to her place of work, she was taken ill and passed away. Ultimately her diagnosis of sarcoidosis led to her vulnerability to the pneumonia, and her resulting passing.”

The team at Bigfoot Digital, based in Barnsley, decided they wanted to honour Carmen's memory and raise awareness of sarcoidosis and also funds for charity SarcoidosisUK.

Emily said: “Carmen was a cherished mother, wife, boss, and friend, We wanted to unite as a team, which we know she would be so, so proud of.

“Please give what you can to support each and every one of us who are running this race.

“The team is a mixed of regular runners and also complete beginners, each with the same goal of completing the race for Carmen.”