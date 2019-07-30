Miracle moggie Loopie from Sheffield is in line for survivor award

Loopie lucky to survive his ordeal

Three year-old cat Loopie spent 12 days in intensive care at Sheffield PDSA Hospital and, after recovery, is now up for a PDSA Pet Survivor honour.

Loopie lost at least one of his nine lives after being hit by a car. He was rushed to the out-of-hours team based at Sheffield PDSA, and was in such a critical condition that owner James Rowney was warned to prepare for the worst.

The severely injured feline had terrible head injuries, his jaw had multiple fractures and the skin was ripped away from his lower jaw.

Not only did Loopie’s jaw have to be fixed with wire (and a feeding tube fitted as he couldn’t eat by himself), but he needed surgery to re-attach the ripped skin.

After 12 days on the critcal list the miracle moggie went home and made a full recovery. Loopie is being entered into Pet Survivor by his owner James, who wants to thank the team at Sheffield for saving the life of his friend.

Last year’s pet survivor winner Dexter survived being shot through the mouth with an airgun and PDSA vet Olivia Anderson-Nathan said: “Dexter received the coveted title of Pet Survivor to recognise his incredible survival spirit, his owners’ dedication, and the skill and expertise of all the vets and vet nurses who helped to save his life. We’d like to hear from anyone whose pet has an extraordinary story of survival against all odds, or who has cheated death by a whisker.”