More than 100 people in Sheffield hospitals with Covid-19 - and 'not all older people'

Professor Chris Morley

They said each day now for the past few weeks the number of admissions to hospital has been in double figures and whilst patients are not staying in hospital as long the number is growing overall.

Professor Chris Morley, Chief Nurse, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “It is great that we can all start to enjoy some more freedom in our everyday lives, but in Sheffield and South Yorkshire COVID cases are still incredibly high and we are seeing this with the number of people once again being admitted to our hospitals. This time there is a real spread in the age of people being admitted, they are not all older people, and many patients are also not vaccinated.

“We are urging everyone to still take precautions to prevent getting or transmitting this awful virus which is still very prevalent in our communities and social settings.

"Simple hand washing, keeping your distance, increasing ventilation e.g. by opening windows and wearing a mask in indoor spaces can all help limit the spread. Get tested as soon as you feel you have any symptoms and most of all please get vaccinated.

"Being vaccinated will greatly reduce the chances of you becoming really sick and needing our care. This in turn means we will have more staff and beds available to catch up the non-COVID care which was paused for several months during the earlier part of the pandemic.

“Our teams are really going the extra mile to see people as quickly as possible and we are doing well but we need to keep our services, staff and patients as free of COVID as we can to continue to do that.

“That is why we are still asking people to wear a mask, wash their hands and keep their distance from others and to not attend or visit if they have any symptoms or have someone in their household who is positive or has symptoms. We also have extremely vulnerable patients in our care who we have a duty to protect by limiting the opportunities or the virus to spread in our buildings or to our staff.