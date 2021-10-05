Private hospital in Sheffield bought for £15.7m

Spire Healthcare is to acquire an 87 per cent stake in the hospital in Crosspool. Subject to the conclusion of final contracts, the hospital will become a Spire Healthcare Hospital around the end of October or early November.

Claremont Hospital has 46 beds and three operating theatres. It employs over 270 people and works in partnership with 144 Consultants. It specialises in orthopaedics, general surgery and neurosurgery, sees almost 10,000 private and NHS patients admitted every year, and is rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

Spire Healthcare operates hospitals and clinics around the country, has over 14,000 colleagues and works in partnership with almost 7,500 consultants. Claremont will become the 40th hospital in the group.

Claremont Hospital in Crosspool.

Spire Healthcare will pay £15.7m to purchase the hospital from curerent owner Aspen Healthcare.

Over the next few weeks, Spire Healthcare says it will work with Aspen and the hospital’s management team to make sure that there is no disruption to services or to patient care, and to maintain business as usual at the hospital.

Justin Ash, Spire Healthcare chief executive, said: “We’re delighted that Claremont Hospital is joining Spire Healthcare and look forward to welcoming our new colleagues and consultant partners to the Group.

“Claremont is a highly complementary addition to Spire’s portfolio. We share a commitment to providing the highest quality patient care, working in partnership with world-class consultants. Claremont expands our presence into South Yorkshire, an area with a sizeable population where we currently have no hospitals.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure that the transition is seamless. Patients can feel assured that their care will continue as normal, with the same doctors and nurses as they have seen in the past.”

Earlier this year, Spire Healthcare pleaded guilty to ‘breaching the duty of candour’ in failing to give four patients prompt explanations about their inadequate treatment by a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the company’s nearest existing hospital – Spire Leeds Hospital.

Spire was fined £5,000 and ordered to pay a £120 victim surcharge as well as £14,984.36 costs.