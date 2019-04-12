Sheffield Children’s Hospital thanked as there is no stopping determined cystic fibrosis patient Lucy

A determined teenager is not letting a debilitating condition stand in the way of her career aspirations and she has a Sheffield hospital to thank for her positive outlook on life.

Lucy Mountain, 17, is not letting long stays at Sheffield Children’s Hospital stop her from pursuing a career she loves in the beauty industry. Lucy has cystic fibrosis (CF) and goes to the hospital for two weeks at a time, every ten weeks, for intensive treatment.

While she is there she juggles her hours of treatment with attending college to study hair and media make-up. She plans to become a professional make-up artist and the nurses love having their beauty guru on the ward.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disorder that causes a build-up of thick mucus in the lungs and the digestive system. This can cause breathing problems and increases the risk of lung infections, while also clogging the pancreas making digestion difficult.

Lucy also has diabetes as well as her CF, so her trips to the hospital are important for her to keep on top of both conditions, receive IV antibiotics and oxygen when needed, and be closely monitored by specialist staff.

Lucy said: "Coming here is like a second home for me. I have been coming here for as long as I can remember. I can bring my own pillow, blanket, laptop and everything I need for college and get help with my physiotherapy and other treatment for my CF and diabetes.

"It's really important for me to come here because it keeps me on track to look after myself. It's difficult to keep up with the amount of physio, nebulisers and other care for CF, so the support from the hospital keeps me going."

Consultant CF paediatrician at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Noreen West, praised Lucy and described cystic fibrosis as a complex and time consuming condition and added: "Lucy is proof that you can have a lifelong condition and still study, follow your career aspirations and enjoy life to the full.”