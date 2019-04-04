An oversized pint glass is to go for a world record at the 2019 London Marathon, to raise awareness and much needed money for a little-known charity.

Athletic Sheffield resident and Penistone footpath runner Peter Knight has previously tackled challenges as a very big bottle of Farmer’s Blonde.

This year, as a beer glass. Peter hopes to smash the world record for the fastest glass to run 26.2 miles at the London Marathon on April 28.

Despite 20 years running experience, Peter knows this is an ambitious quest.

But his determination is linked to a vital need to raise funds for the charity Myaware.

Myaware offers information and support to sufferers of Myasthenia, a rare condition that causes muscle weakness in a person’s voluntary muscles.

These are muscles normally controlled by an individual's will, such as those which are used in the arms and legs.

People with myasthenia characteristically have fatigable muscles, and the harder they try, the weaker they get.

Myasthenias are a group of neuromuscular conditions that are rare but also manageable. The condition can affect anyone, old or young, and of any gender or nationality.

Peter became aware of Myasthenia and the struggles that it can bring to family life, through a work colleague’s family, and he felt compelled to offer some support to the charity via his running challenge.

Peter said “I have been contemplating a world record for quite some time and at the beginning of this year I decided that 2019 was the year to do it!

“Running is a passion of mine and to be able to create a challenge revolving around something I enjoy doing, as well as supporting a great charity, is a fantastic opportunity for me.

“ I will be giving it my all to try and achieve the world record!”

A just giving page has been created for anyone who would like to support Peter on his world record mission, that can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fastglass

Furthermore, a series of events are to take place in support of Peter’s world record attempt in aid of the Myaware charity, details of which can be found at www.bradfieldbrewery.com/events

The time for completing the London marathon in this style of costume has been set at around four hours and Peter is hopeful that he will be able to achieve a time within that marker.

He has worked closely with costume makers Frenzy Creative to ensure that the costume meets the requirements of GWR, and is as lightweight and flexible as possible in order to give him the biggest chance of success.

Peter will be giving the eye-catching costume a test run at the Sheffield Half Marathon on Sunday, April 14, and asks everyone watching the event to keep an eye out for him and give him a wave as he passes by.

The idea for the glass costume emanated from Peter’s favourite tipple, Farmers Blonde, and his previous running adventures in the Farmers Blonde Bottle costume.

Commissioned by Bradfield Brewery, the glass resembles a pint of beer and features the Brewery’s branding.

Having previously seen Peter run for the Brewery in their Blonde Bottle and Belgian Blue bottle costumes, Bradfield Brewery welcomed Peter’s latest idea to create a new and different costume for this fundraising world record attempt.