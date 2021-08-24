Sheffield MP to ensure medical care trust improve acute units’ ratings

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) published a 98-page report on Thursday following inspections at Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust in May.

At this inspection, the CQC rated two services as requires improvement but the acute wards and psychiatric intensive care units remain as inadequate as further improvement was required with a warning notice issued to the trust.

Louise Haigh MP for Sheffield Heeley said: "It’s deeply concerning that the psychiatric intensive care unit and acute ward are still inadequate and that agency workers are not being properly trained in restraint policy and techniques.

Louis Haigh MP

“Following the shocking findings at Firshill, the Trust has a lot to do to reassure the communities of Sheffield that they will protect them with their mental health issues and protect, care for and support those with learning disabilities.

“I’m working with my fellow MPs and the Trust to ensure improvements are made swiftly.”

The trust receives an overall rating of requires improvement with a rating of good for being caring. The trust was rated inadequate overall in 2020.

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust made headlines in June after one of its units that looks after patients with autism or learning disabilities received damning feedback from the inspectors amid allegations of failing at the unit in protecting the patients.