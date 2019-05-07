Sheffield siblings take on 10k to thank hospital staff who saved their mum

Two siblings are set to take on a 10k to show their appreciation to the hospital staff that saved their mum’s life.

Bronach and Shane Duffy aged, 23 and 37 from Sheffield are taking on the Head Start 10K run to raise money for Neurocare after their mother Maureen experienced an unexpected brain haemorrhage in September last year.

In September Maureen Flanagan, 57, experienced a ‘striking’ headache which felt like a ‘lightning bolt’ whilst gardening, and just a few hours later her daughter Bronach came home to find her mother rocking back and forth and vomiting violently.

Once she had been taken to hospital Maureen underwent a scan which showed that she had a bleed on the left side of her brain and a blister on the blood vessel so she was at risk of having a second bleed.

Maureen was immediately taken to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital to undergo surgery.

Maureen’s daughter Bronach said: “There were two times where the call was almost made to put her into a coma but thankfully she began to respond on her own.

“The staff at the Neuro Critical Care Unit really did go above and beyond. The care our mum received was second-to-none and there will never be enough thank you’s in the world to show our gratitude to the staff on the Neuro Critical Care Unit for all their hard work”.

Maureen is now at home and on the road to recovery.

Visit https://www.neurocare.org.uk/event/head-start-5k-10k/​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​