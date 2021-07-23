Chatsworth House named as one of the most beautiful movie locations in the world

Swan lake, puddles formed by heavy rain on the Deer Park at Chatsworth House, sent in by Michael Hardy

Big 7 Travel compiled a list of 50 most attractive movie locations, to offer inspiration for jet-setters now that foreign travel is opening up again as restrictions ease.

Chatsworth House came in 28th on the list, for providing the amazing backdrop to the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.

The stately home located in the Derbyshire and a popular day trip for Sheffielders masquerades as Pemberley in Joe Wright’s film adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel.

Chatsworth House on a day of April showers sent in by Michael Hardy

The house likely inspired the fictional home in the original novel too, as Austen visited the house briefly before writing the famous novel in 1813.

Chatsworth was the only British location on the list and was ranked higher than other world famous travel destinations including Bruges, the Grand Canyon, Dubrovnik, and Havana.

Taking the top spot is Angor Thom, Cambodia, which was such an iconic feature of the 2001 adventure epic Tomb Raider that it became known as the Tomb Raider Temple.

Pride and Prejudice is not the only British film to have been shot at Chatsworth – it’s not even the only British film starring Keira Knightley to be shot there.

The Painted Hall at Chatsworth. Credit to Chatsworth House Trust.

The decadent residence turned up on the silver screen again in the 2008 film The Duchess, with Knightley this time starring alongside Ralph Feinnes.

Chatsworth can also be spotted in the second series of gangster saga Peaky Blinders, The Wolfman (2010), and the BBC Pride and Prejudice sequel series, Death Comes to Pemberly (2013).