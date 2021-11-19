In pictures: Sheffield city centre's historic Leah's Yard over the years
A Sheffield city centre area is set be transformed into a hub for independent retailers and businesses – the latest chapter in its long history.
Plans for Leah’s Yard, a former 19th Century Mesters Works and an important heritage site for Sheffield on Cambridge Street, were given the go ahead last week.
The Sheffield Telegraph delved into the archives to give readers this look at the area’s past, before its future is unveiled.
