Sheffield WW1 hero honoured with the re-naming of the training centre of the 4th Battalion Yorkshire Regiment Burma Company Sheffield Platoon.

https://www.thestar.co.uk/heritage-and-retro/retro/heroic-victoria-cross-recipient-has-sheffield-army-unit-building-named-after-him-3414562Captain Mally Birket MBE a serving member for 42 years said ” We knew through our history Sgt Arnold losemore VC DCM, lived a three miles from away from this location, he went to school not far from here , and he actually joined the army the in the First Woorld War in 1916 litterally two miles away from here.

We knew it would only be right and proper to rember one of Sheffield heroes, one of the finest soldiers from the city.

It was a no brainer really, that we came to the conclusion to name the The 4th Batallion Yorkshire Regiment Burma Company Sheffield Platoon.Loosemore House.

Loosemore family

after one of our own Sargent Anrnalod Loosemore VC DCM.”

Arnold Loosemore was born to George and Selina loosemore June 7 1896, in Dyson Lane in the Sharrow area of sheffield.

He was the youngest of 7 brothers, and was a pupil at Clifford Road Cof E school on Psalter Lane.

At the outbreak of WW1 he attempted to enlist in the war effort, however he was turned down due to his diminutive size.

Sgt loosemore VC DCM

Undeterred he gained employment with a local coal merchant with the view of building up his strength, and to re-apply.

This proved successful, and he was accepted into the York and Lancaster Regiment in Jan 1915.

After basic training he was quickly transferred to the 3rd then the 8th Battalion the Duke of Wellington's Regiment.

Where he was involved in the battle of Gallipoli, - at 18- against the Turkish military.

Family of Sgt Loosemore at Loosmore House

From there he was transferred to Egypt where he was trained in the use of The Lewis machine gun.

Private Loosemore was deployed to Langemarck, Ypres in Belgian Flanders in August 1917

Quickly his regiment was heavily involved in the advance, however they were forced to withdraw, as his company had advanced further than their flanks.

During this retreat, Pte Loosemore distinguished himself, leading to the award of the VC from King George V in Jan 1918.

Sergeant Arnold Loosemore (1896-1924), Sheffield soldier awarded the Victoria Cross for gallantry in the face of the enemy in the First World War

After his award , Loosemore could have left the front line and taken up a Public relations post far from the front line, but he showed great bravery and loyalty to his friends and family, returning to the front.

Kevin Loosemore said ” He won his VC when he was 19, the thing is, he came back over here.

“He was presented it by the King. The regiment wanted him to stay in England, and just go around the different training camps, and tell the soldiers how great it was out there,how fantastic, and wonderful, just to build up morale of the troops.

“But he wouldn’t do it because he'd got six brothers, who were out there, his dad was out there, his friends were out there.

Sgt Loosemore's VC DCM family

It was during this action that Sgt Loosemore won his Distinguished Conduct Medal DCM for his leadership and actions when his platoon commander was injured.

Sgt Loosemore VC DCM again went back to serve on the field of battle.

On the night of June 19 1918 the 1st and 4th DWR conducted a raid in the Zillebeke sector .

Capturing 11 prisoners and a light machine gun were captured

The Sgt was to still find himself in more violent actions.

In October 1918- baring in mind the war was to end Nov 1918- the company was sent to Villers-en Cauchies, outside the town they came under heavy machine gun fire, taking several casualties including Sgt loosemore, taking enemy rounds in both legs.

Due to the severity of his wounds, his left leg was amputated , and he was evacuated back to England, after a spell of recuperation, he was medically discharged in May 1920.

On August 24 1920 Sgt Loosemore married childhood sweetheart, Amy Morton, they went on to have a son, also called Arnold.

Unfortunately Sgt Loosemore VC DCM was unable to work due to his injuries, thankfully he did have a medical pension.

Sadly he contracted TB, and succumbed to his illness in 1927, leaving his wife and three year old son.

Due to his wife, Amy marrying her decorated husband after he sustained his injuries, his pension was stopped immediately when he died leaving his wife and son in poverty.

“My dad was three when my granddad died.

“The City council as was, arranged a wonderful funeral for my granddad, after already refusing my grandma a pension because she married him knowing his injuries.

Then when they had the funeral they sent the bill to my grandma.” said Kevin

Local businesses rallied round to collect money to serve as a pension for Sgt Loosemore’s widow and son.