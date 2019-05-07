Award and new dishes lined up for Sheffield pub

The Castle Inn at Bradway has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Bradway venue has been named Divisional Winner in the Best Food Offer category at the Ei Group Awards for Excellence.

The pub’s entry will now be judged by a panel of experts from across the industry who will decide if the pub will make the final of the contest.

Chef patrons Jack Baker and Jack Windsor said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted, it is testament to all the hard work the team have put in.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield’s only hospice is to host its second fundraising Secret Supper Club.

The venue is being kept strictly under wraps until the week of the event and the only way to find out where this unique dining experience is being held is to be there.

Attendees will find themselves in a secret location feasting on inventive dishes. They be entertained and there will be beer and cocktails, all in support of St Luke’s.

There will also be a live auction at the event, which is on Friday July 5, from 6.30pm to midnight.

It costs £520 for a table of eight guests to attend the event, which is being sponsored by city law firm CMS, or £65 per person. Visit www.secretsupper.co.uk to make a reservation or for more details.

Riverside Kelham have also launched their spring/summer menu.

It includes Indonesian flatbreads, a peri peri chicken burger and croque monsieur.