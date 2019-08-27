Benefits of Princes Trust scheme for South Yorkshire's young people
Dozens of young people in the region have benefited from the only Princes Trust youth development programme in the country to be jointly delivered by the fire and police.
The programme has helped more than 200 young people since going live three years ago.
Courses have been delivered in Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield and are always based at fire stations.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue is on the cusp of delivering its 20th Princes Trust Team Programme – most of them delivered in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police.
Participant Shima Nazari (pictured) said: “The programme helped me more than I thought it would. They helped me realise that if I put my mind to something, I will get something in return. I loved the team and wish I was able to do it again and again.”
Team Programme is a 12 week personal development course for unemployed 16 to 25 year-olds, offering work experience, qualifications, practical skills, community projects and a residential week.
Ryan Ibbeson is also among the young people who’ve been helped by taking part in the course.
Speaking at his graduation event in front of family and friends, he said: “Before I came onto this programme I was simply sat in my bedroom doing absolutely nothing and pretty much wasting my life playing games and staying up all night until four in the morning.” Head of the police and fire services’ joint community safety department Steve Helps, said: “We know that people’s life chances are determined early- which is why we think it’s so important to give people the skills and confidence they need to live their best life.”