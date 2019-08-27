Benefits of Princes Trust scheme for South Yorkshire's young people

Shima Nazari who took part in the Princes Trust Team Programme

The programme has helped more than 200 young people since going live three years ago.

Courses have been delivered in Barnsley, Rotherham and Sheffield and are always based at fire stations.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue is on the cusp of delivering its 20th Princes Trust Team Programme – most of them delivered in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police.

Participant Shima Nazari (pictured) said: “The programme helped me more than I thought it would. They helped me realise that if I put my mind to something, I will get something in return. I loved the team and wish I was able to do it again and again.”

Team Programme is a 12 week personal development course for unemployed 16 to 25 year-olds, offering work experience, qualifications, practical skills, community projects and a residential week.

Ryan Ibbeson is also among the young people who’ve been helped by taking part in the course.