CPR safeguard for Woodseats community

Dr Richard Dachtler and Karen Putland with CPR equipment in Woodseats High Street

Dr Richard Dachtler has been a GP for five years and joined the Woodseats Medical Centre in April 2018.

For the past four months the centre has provided free monthly CPR training in the evenings to residents in the area and have been running holiday sessions teaching children how to do CPR and what to do in an emergency situation.

Sessions have been running since June 2019 and run on the first Thursday of the month at 7pm. They are free to attend and cover recognition of the collapsed patient, CPR and the use of the automatic defibrillator.

And they have ensured it’s a community effort by partnering with local independent electrical business, Williams electrical shops, in Chesterfield Road.

In addition, with the help of Westfield Health they have installed a community 24 hour access defibrillator for use in an emergency in Woodseats High Street.

Dr Dachtler said: “Woodseats Medical centre has always been keen to promote the health and wellbeing of the people within our local community and this Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) project is born out of that desire to help people and make a difference.”