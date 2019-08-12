Domestic violence victims in Sheffield helped to keep safe in their homes

Layla Walton the South Housing Home Improvement Agency and Internal Adaptations manager

Staff at Yorkshire Housing’s Home Improvement Agency (HIA) in Sheffield are working to keep properties safe.

They began a partnership fitting security measures at the homes of sufferers from August 1 after being part of a successful bid for approximately £30,000 in funding.

The grant is split equally between Yorkshire Housing’s South and North HIAs and covers Sheffield, Barnsley and North Yorkshire.

It follows a funding bid made by the HIAs and the Independent Domestic Abuse Service (IDAS) charity.

The South HIA team has significant experience in assisting with contracts of a sensitive nature due to working with IDAS and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council to deliver the domestic violence service in Rotherham since 2011.

South HIA and Internal Adaptations manager, Layla Walton, who is coordinating the scheme in the south, said help is available for both women and men.

She added: “This scheme is for the protection of anyone who is at risk. Perpetrators are often perceived to be male, but this is not the case. We are here to assist and provide safety measures for all victims that access the IDAS service regardless of gender.”